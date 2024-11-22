Hamas urges ICC to expand accountability to all Israeli leaders

Hamas welcomed on Thursday the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing arrest warrants against “terrorists” Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

In a statement cited by Shehab News Agency on X, Hamas said, “This step, which the US administration complicit in Zionist war crimes tried to obstruct for months by intimidating the court and its judges, represents a historic precedent and a correction of the long-standing historical injustice against our people.”

Hamas called on the ICC to expand its accountability to include all criminal leaders of the occupation, its ministers, and fascist officers who have inflicted the most brutal acts of killing, terrorism, and starvation on our Palestinian people.

The movement also urged countries around the world to cooperate with the court to bring the Zionist war criminals Netanyahu and Gallant to justice and to work immediately to stop genocide against unarmed civilians in Gaza.

The ICC issued arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, and a Hamas military commander, accusing them of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity during the ongoing Gaza conflict and the October 2023 attacks.

