Israel settlers block water flow at Al-Auja Spring in Occupied West Bank

Israeli settlers today blocked the water flow at Al-Auja Spring, situated north of Jericho in the Occupied West Bank, reported Wafa news agency.

The General Supervisor of Al-Baydar Organisation for Defending Bedouin Rights, Hassan Malihat, reported that Israeli settlers used rocks to obstruct the spring’s water course.

Al-Auja Spring is a vital resource for Bedouin communities and farmers, supplying water for both irrigation and drinking.

Malehat condemned the attack, highlighting the Spring’s critical role in supporting local agriculture and sustaining the livelihoods of Palestinian residents in the area.

In recent years, Al-Auja villagers have suffered from Israeli demolition and persecution campaigns and repeated attacks and violations by settlers and Occupation soldiers.

Its residents are denied access to basic services by Occupation authorities due to its location in ‘Area C’ of the Occupied West Bank, which is Palestinian land under Israel’s administrative and military control.

Since the 1967 Naksa, Israel has occupied the West Bank of the Jordan River, which Palestinians seek as the core of an independent State. It has built illegal Jewish-only settlements there.

Israel has stepped up raids in the West Bank since the Gaza war began in October. Nearly 785 Palestinians, including at least 165 children, have since been killed and over 6,400 others injured by Israeli army fire in the Occupied Territory, according to the Health Ministry.

Under international law, both the West Bank and East Jerusalem are Occupied Territories. All settlement building is, therefore, illegal.

