Israeli PM: Gazans are boxed in, but not because of us In his second meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his approval and excitement over Trump's plan to displace Palestinians from Gaza. 'Unlike in Ukraine or Syria, Gazans are boxed in and can't leave,' he said yesterday, adding that Israel is not the one responsible for boxing them in. Trump's plan has been widely condemned as a blatant attempt to ethnically cleanse Gaza of its Palestinian inhabitants, but Israeli policy makers continue to push to make it a reality as the Israeli occupation army intensifies its bombing campaign and ground invasion across the besieged territory.