Palestinian roots, Brazilian spirit: The impact of Palestinian-Brazilian women

Across oceans and continents, Palestinian women — whether in the besieged neighbourhoods of Gaza or the sprawling cities of Brazil — are united by a deep legacy of resistance. In the face of occupation, exile and systemic discrimination, their strength is not just survival — it’s the power to lead, organise and demand justice on their own terms.

For Palestinian women who have made Brazil their home, their journey is one of balancing and celebrating their Palestinian roots while embracing the opportunities and challenges of Brazilian life. These women have a foot in two worlds — one marked by the struggles of their ancestors and the other by the vibrant, ever-changing landscape of Brazil.

This unique blend of Palestinian heritage and Brazilian influence has created a distinctive identity for these women, allowing them to contribute to their communities in profound ways. From activism to cultural preservation, Palestinian women in Brazil are making a lasting impact.

When many Palestinians began to emigrate, particularly in the 1950s and 1960s, Brazil became one of the largest destinations for Palestinian refugees, particularly those fleeing the aftermath of war and occupation. Among them, Palestinian women carried their heritage to Brazil, not only as survivors but also as bearers of culture, stories, and a deep sense of identity.

READ: The Brazilian far right is pushing to oust a Councilwoman over her support for Palestine

One of the most visible aspects of this heritage has been the role Palestinian women have played in the cultural landscape of Brazil. Through food, art and music, they have helped introduce Palestinian culture to Brazilian society. The traditional Palestinian dishes such as musakhan, hummus and falafel have found a place in Brazilian kitchens, and Palestinian women have become key figures in preserving and sharing these culinary traditions.

But beyond food, Palestinian-Brazilian women have been active in preserving their heritage through education and arts. While cultural preservation is an important aspect of the Palestinian diaspora in Brazil, Palestinian women in the country are also making significant strides in the fields of social activism and political engagement. As the world continues to grapple with issues such as gender inequality, violence against women and social justice, Palestinian-Brazilian women have been active in raising their voices and creating change.

Similarly, many Palestinian women have become involved in the feminist movement in Brazil, highlighting the unique challenges faced by women from immigrant communities. In the context of Brazil’s political landscape, these women have worked to amplify the voices of marginalised communities, ensuring that the struggles of Palestinian women and other immigrant populations are not overlooked.

That spirit echoes through the lives of women like Fatima Hussein, a dentist and the first Muslim woman to run for city council in Florianopolis. Her campaign wasn’t only about breaking barriers in local politics — it was also a statement of presence. “I am here to give voice to the voiceless,” she declared, representing not only Muslim and Arab-Brazilian communities but the broader struggle of marginalised women across Brazil.

Similarly, Soraya Misleh, a Brazilian journalist and activist of Palestinian descent, has dedicated her career to telling the Palestinian story through a feminist and anti-colonial lens. Her writings bridge Latin America and the Middle East, drawing attention to the common threads between Palestinian resistance and the struggles of Indigenous and Afro-Brazilian communities. Through her voice, Gaza’s pain becomes real in São Paulo — and so does its hope.

In academia, Soraya Musleh, a Brazilian researcher of Palestinian origin, has worked to dismantle stereotypes about Arab women, revealing the historical depth of their involvement in literature and political resistance. Her research on Palestinian women’s roles from the 19th century to the post-Nakba period shows that their fight has never been new — only rarely told.

Among the notable Palestinian-Brazilian women shaping their communities is Shahla Othman, whose personal story exemplifies resilience and cultural pride. Born in Brazil as the daughter of a Palestinian refugee, Shahla grew up deeply connected to both her Palestinian roots and her Brazilian heritage. This dual identity has fueled her commitment to building bridges of understanding, advocating passionately for refugee rights, and celebrating Palestinian culture within Brazilian society.

Through her activism and public engagements, Shahla consistently emphasises how her Palestinian background has profoundly influenced her values of perseverance and solidarity, while her Brazilian upbringing enriches her approach to multicultural dialogue and social justice. Shahla Othman stands as a vibrant symbol of how Palestinian-Brazilian women uniquely contribute to shaping inclusive and dynamic communities.

Oula Al-Saghir, a Palestinian-Brazilian singer, embodies a vibrant fusion of her rich cultural roots with the dynamic spirit of her adopted homeland, Brazil. Born to Palestinian refugees in Syria, Oula discovered her passion for music through her father, an oud player, and began performing publicly at just four years old. Forced by conflict to relocate to Brazil, she continued pursuing her artistic dreams, founding the band Nahawand, which features Palestinian, Tunisian and Brazilian-Lebanese musicians, highlighting traditional Middle Eastern instruments like the bazuq, qanun and riq to celebrate and preserve Palestinian cultural heritage.

Oula’s artistic journey resonates profoundly with the unwavering resilience and steadfast resistance exhibited by Palestinian women in Gaza. Just as Oula channels displacement into powerful expressions of cultural preservation through music, women in Gaza stand as symbols of strength, sustaining their families and communities amidst immense hardship.

Dr. Bacila Badwan, a renowned cardiologist based in Santo Angelo, Rio Grande do Sul, is the daughter of a Palestinian refugee displaced during the 1948 Nakba. Born in Uruguaiana, a city in southern Brazil, she has not only built a distinguished medical career but has also emerged as a prominent civic and cultural leader.

As president of the Cruz de Lorena Women’s Rotary Club and an active member of the Palestinian Arab Federation of Brazil (FEPAL), Dr. Badwan exemplifies the dual commitment many Palestinian-Brazilian women carry: serving their local communities while remaining deeply connected to the struggle for justice in Palestine.

Her efforts were formally recognised when she was named an Honorary Citizen of Santo Angelo by Mayor Jacques Goncalves Barbosa.

Badwan’s story is part of a broader tapestry of Palestinian women across Brazil who are shaping society with purpose and resilience. Whether as doctors, educators, artists, or activists, these women are weaving their Palestinian heritage into the Brazilian social fabric — building bridges between continents and generations.

Their stories mirror those of women in Palestine who, in the face of daily adversity, remain pillars of strength. Whether raising families under occupation, organising communities, or leading resistance through education, these women reflect the same resilience seen in their diaspora sisters.

The Palestinian flag at Brazil’s Carnival: Where samba meets solidarity

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.