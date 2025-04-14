Qatar, Egypt leaders reiterate absolute rejection of displacing Palestinians

Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Qatari Emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, affirmed their absolute rejection, on Monday, of the displacement of Palestinians from their land, Anadolu Agency reports.

The two leaders discussed during their meeting in Doha the latest efforts to restore a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas, the Egyptian Presidency said in a statement.

According to the statement, Sisi and Hamad exchanged views on how to address the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza through securing sufficient aid flows for Palestinians in the enclave.

Since 2 March, Israel has closed Gaza’s crossings, blocking essential supplies from entering the enclave.

The Israeli army also renewed a deadly assault on Gaza on 18 March, shattering the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Nearly 51,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

READ: No breakthrough in Gaza talks, say Egyptian and Palestinian sources