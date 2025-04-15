Syrian president discusses bilateral ties with Qatar emir on first official visit

Syria’s interim President Ahmed Al-Sharaa discussed bilateral relations with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani on Tuesday as he embarked on his first official visit to the Gulf country.

A statement by the Emiri Diwan (Office) said that discussions between the two leaders looked at ways of developing such relations, especially in the political and diplomatic fields. They also reviewed key regional and international developments and exchanged views on ways to enhance security and stability in the region.

Al-Sharaa arrived in the Qatari capital Doha early on Tuesday, accompanied by Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani.

Sheikh Tamim was the first world leader to land in Syria — on 30 January — following the ouster of the Bashar Al-Assad regime in early December.

The Syrian leader’s visit to Qatar came two days after he visited the UAE, during which he met with President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

The Syrian leader had previously visited Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Egypt and Jordan.

