Iraq formally recognises Halabja as 19th province in historic move

Iraq’s parliament has officially designated Halabja as the country’s 19th province, granting full administrative status to a region long defined by the trauma of Saddam Hussein’s chemical attack in 1988. The vote, passed on Monday with support from 178 lawmakers across political blocs, ends over a decade of political deadlock.

“This is a legal and moral obligation,” said Second Deputy Speaker Shakhawan Abdullah. “The fall of the tyrant began with the use of weapons of mass destruction in Halabja.”

Today marks a historic moment for our people. Halabja, a city of resilience and sacrifice, is officially recognized as the 19th province of Iraq. This is a long-overdue tribute to the martyrs and a step forward for justice, dignity, and development. pic.twitter.com/ltAQASsBTD — Qubad Talabani (@qubadjt) April 14, 2025

The chemical attack, part of the Baathist-era Iraq’s wider Anfal campaign, killed over 5,000 people and injured thousands more. The move to recognise Halabja as a province had stalled since 2013 due to disputes between Baghdad and Erbil, and divisions among Sunni and Shia blocs. Though the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) declared Halabja its fourth province in 2014, formal ratification had remained elusive until now.

President Abdul Latif Rashid welcomed the move as “long-awaited” justice, while KRG President Nechirvan Barzani described it as a “source of great joy.”

Former Halabja municipal chief Kwestan Akram called it a “historic move on a historic day,” urging swift implementation, compensation for victims, and investment in infrastructure.

Kurdish MP Aryan Taugozi said the recognition would bring federal budget allocations, new job opportunities and greater services. However, he noted changes would be needed to ensure Halabja’s participation in upcoming elections due to its smaller population.

International reactions were also supportive. The US, Britain and Italy hailed the decision as a step toward justice, development and deeper cooperation. The Italian consulate called it “a historic step that honours the memory and the future of the city.”

