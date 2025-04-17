Israel FM to secretly visit the UK this week, sources reveal

Israel’s foreign minister is reportedly set to be coming to the United Kingdom for a secret visit this week, in what would be the most high-profile trip to the country by an Israeli official since it launched its offensive on the Gaza Strip a year and a half ago.

Five unnamed sources informed news outlet Middle East Eye that Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar will be visiting the UK this week, in a trip that was to be unannounced prior to his arrival.

Due to the nature of the visit, the exact details and the topics of discussion with the British government has yet to be revealed, but it will likely cover Israel’s ongoing genocidal war in Gaza and ways to coordinate a ceasefire deal or a political or diplomatic resolution, as other such discussions have reportedly focused on.

Sa’ar’s trip would mark the highest ranking Israeli official’s visit to the UK since October 2023, following the visit of a number of Israeli military figures to the country in recent months. It comes at a time when the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant are still at large over their oversight of genocidal war crimes committed in Gaza.

Although Sa’ar is not subject to the warrants, his visit to the UK is still viewed as controversial due to his infamous views against Palestinian statehood and humanitarian aid being delivered to Gaza.

