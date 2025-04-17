Israeli captive tells Netanyahu, ‘My blood is on your hands’

An Israeli soldier held captive in Gaza has made a desperate plea to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding his release after more than 15 months of what he described as “hell and endless pain.,” the Palestinian Information Centre has reported.

In a video released on Wednesday by Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, Baron Barslavsky, 21, appealed directly to the Israeli leadership: “My blood is on your hands, Netanyahu. Where are your promises to free us?”

The soldier detailed the deteriorating conditions of his captivity, citing severe shortages of food, water and medicine due to the ongoing siege on Gaza. “I haven’t showered in two weeks because there is no water,” he pointed out. “Israel has cut off water to Gaza for months.” The young Israeli added that he is suffering from an unidentified skin condition, and described his physical and mental state as dire: “I’m in pain all day and don’t know what to do.”

Questioning the Israeli government’s inaction, Barslavsky asked: “Where are you going with this? What are your next steps? You keep dropping bombs, and it’s only a matter of time before one lands on me. My blood is on your hands, Netanyahu.”

The Israeli captive also addressed Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, saying that he voted for him in the last election. “I gave you my vote, Ben Gvir. Not so you could leave me here to die in Gaza. Why have you abandoned us?”

Barslavsky condemned the government’s focus on securing the release of American-Israeli captive Aidan Alexander, asking, “Is Alexander better than me?” He criticised what he perceived as a selective prioritisation, questioning why efforts are not being made to secure the release of all captives.

No Israeli captive has ever been returned through military pressure, he noted. “Even if you flip the world upside down, you won’t get me out this way. Why did you abandon us? Why are we being left to die here?”

In response to the video, Barslavsky’s family issued a statement expressing their anguish. “Israel doesn’t care about our son. There are people watching this video wishing for his death. We are shattered, but we will fight to our last breath to bring our son home. We hope this video stirs those who need to act.”

