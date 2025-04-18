Israel blackmails Palestinians to release its captives without compensation, Houthi leader says

The Israeli occupation, with support from the United States, is blackmailing the Palestinians to release its captives without a prisoner swap deal and without any compensation while it continues to commit crimes of genocide, starvation, and destroying health facilities in Gaza, a Yemeni Houthi leader has said.

Abdulmalik al-Houthi said Thursday that Israel has been starving the Palestinian for almost two months, creating terrible suffering for the people of Gaza, while the Israeli occupation army is also targeting the Palestinians in the occupied West Bank with killing, kidnapping, and systematic destruction to forcibly displace them.

He added that Israeli leaders have repeatedly indicated that the Americans have given them absolute freedom to “act” in Gaza.

Al-Houthi stressed that the Yemeni position is unified both officially and popularly, and that if the nation cannot act at the military level, it should act on other levels such as the political and economic boycott.

He noted that the US is escalating its aggression against Yemen, having carried out more than 900 raids and naval bombardments over the course of this month without being able to halt the support operations or secure Israeli ships through the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab, and the Gulf of Aden.

