Hussein al-Sheikh appointed vice president of Palestine

The Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) on Saturday approved the nomination by President Mahmoud Abbas to appoint Hussein al-Sheikh, the committee’s secretary-general, as his deputy, Anadolu reports.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said the appointment was proposed by President Mahmoud Abbas in line with the decision taken by the Palestinian Central Council during its 32nd session held in Ramallah on Thursday.

Abbas reaffirmed “the commitment to launching a comprehensive national dialogue, led by a joint committee from the PLO Executive Committee and Fatah’s Central Committee, engaging all Palestinian factions to achieve reconciliation and reinforce national unity.”

Sheikh also sent a letter of thanks to Abbas for his nomination.

The PLO Executive Committee is scheduled to meet again next Saturday to select its new secretary-general.

Abbas also briefed the committee on upcoming political efforts aimed at halting Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

OPINION: Mahmoud Abbas’s collapse

He stressed “the urgent need to accelerate the entry of humanitarian and medical aid, ensure full Palestinian governance over Gaza, and push for a complete Israeli withdrawal as a step toward launching a political process to end the occupation and realize an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

The resolution passed on Thursday said the vice president shall be appointed from among the members of the committee, nominated by the chairman and approved by its members. The chairman has the authority to assign tasks, and appoint or remove the deputy.

As many as 170 members present at the meeting or participating online voted in favor of the decision, while one member voted against and another abstained.

The Central Council is a permanent body derived from the Palestinian National Council, the highest legislative body affiliated with the PLO and has 188 members.

The Central Council meeting was held amid a boycott by major factions within the organization, including the Popular Front, the Democratic Front, and the Palestinian National Initiative, in protest against the absence of consensus and dialogue.

Hamas had criticized the outcomes of the meeting, considering that they ignored the requirements of national unity, and emphasized the need to rebuild the PLO in a democratic and inclusive manner.

The appointment comes amid Arab, regional, and international calls for the Palestinian leadership to implement political reforms within both the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organization.

READ: Palestine President urges Hamas to lay down arms