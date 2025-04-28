Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

3 teens convicted in Sweden over shooting attack on Israeli arms company

April 28, 2025 at 3:00 pm

News reporters stand next to vehicles of the emergengy services at the scene of a shooting at an office of Israeli military technology firm Elbit Systems in Gothenburg on October 10, 2024. [Adam Ihse/TT / various sources / AFP / Getty Images]

News reporters stand next to vehicles of the emergengy services at the scene of a shooting at an office of Israeli military technology firm Elbit Systems in Gothenburg on October 10, 2024. [Adam Ihse/TT / various sources / AFP / Getty Images]

Three teenagers were today convicted in Sweden of being involved in a shooting attack on an office of Israeli arms contractor Elbit Systems ESLT.TA in Gothenburg last year, Reuters reports.

A fourth boy, who was accused of actually carrying out the attack by opening fire at the entrance to the building in October, was 13 at the time – too young for him to stand trial under Swedish law.

No one was injured in the shooting. The verdict did not mention any motive for the attack.

One boy who was 15 at the time was found guilty of instigating attempted murder and sentenced to 20 months of juvenile detention, the Gothenburg District Court said in its verdict.

The court said he had persuaded the perpetrator to shoot, knowing there was a considerable risk someone could be killed. The boy’s lawyer declined to comment on the verdict.

The two other teenage defendants were acquitted of being accessory to attempted murder but were found guilty of the lesser charges of being accessory to threats and weapons crime and of involving an underage person.

READ: UK court acquits Palestine Action activists as prosecution provides no evidence of alleged crimes

Latest news

See all
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2025 are now open

Trending