Houthis attack Israel airbase for second time in 24 hours

Yemen’s Ansar Allah (Houthi) group announced yesterday that they had targeted the Israeli Nevatim Airbase with a hypersonic ballistic missile, saying the operation “successfully achieved its goal.”

Yahya Saree, the group’s military spokesman, said in a televised statement: “The missile force of the Yemeni armed forces [affiliated with the group] carried out a military operation targeting the Nevatim Airbase in the Negev region in southern occupied Palestine with a hypersonic ballistic missile.”

He explained that the operation “successfully achieved its goal.” Israeli authorities have not commented on the Yemeni group’s statement.

This is the second attack on the Israeli airbase over a period of 24 hours. The group announced on Saturday morning that it had targeted Nevatim with a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile, saying the missile “successfully hit its target.”

The Israeli military announced on Sunday that it had intercepted a drone approaching “from the east,” after confirming that it had shot down a missile launched by the Ansar Allah movement from Yemen, which it claimed targeted an airbase in southern Israel.

The army said in a brief statement: “The air force intercepted a drone that was en route to Israeli territory from the east. No alarms were activated, in accordance with established policy.”

