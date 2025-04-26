Houthis claim ballistic missile strike on Israel's Nevatim Airbase

The Yemeni Houthi group on Saturday said it targeted Israel’s Nevatim Airbase with a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile, Anadolu reports.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised statement that the missile “successfully reached its target and the interception systems failed to stop it.”

Earlier in the day, the Israeli army announced its air defense systems intercepted a missile launched from Yemen before it entered Israeli airspace, triggering sirens in several areas.

The Houthis have targeted ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where more than 51,000 people have been killed in a brutal Israeli assault since October 2023.

The group halted attacks when a ceasefire in Gaza was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, but resumed them after Israel renewed airstrikes on the enclave last month.

READ: Yemen’s Houthis down 7 US drones worth $200m