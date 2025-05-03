Houthi group claims 8 US air strikes hit northern Yemen

Yemen’s Houthi group claimed on Saturday that US forces carried out eight air strikes targeting areas in the northern provinces of Sanaa and Al-Jawf as tensions continue to rise, Anadolu reports.

According to the group’s Saba News Agency, a local source reported that one of the strikes hit the Bani Hashish district in Sanaa province.

The source added that the remaining strikes targeted the Khab wa Ash Sha’af district in Al-Jawf province but did not provide further details regarding casualties or damage.

There has been no official comment yet from the US on the reports.

In a related development, the Israeli army claimed on Saturday that it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen following two similar incidents on Friday.

The Houthi group on Saturday said that it had carried out a missile strike on a military target in central Israel using a newly developed hypersonic ballistic missile.

The group claimed that the missile successfully reached its target asserting that Israel’s missile defense systems failed to intercept the projectile.

The incident comes roughly six weeks after the US military launched a campaign targeting Houthi positions in the country.

On Wednesday, the group claimed that the US had conducted 1,300 air strikes and naval bombardments on Yemen since mid-March, killing and injuring hundreds of civilians.

US attacks on Yemen resumed on March 15 after President Donald Trump ordered the military to launch a “major assault” on Houthi forces threatening to “wipe them out completely.”

The Houthi group, however, defied the threats and continued to launch missiles and drones at Israeli targets and ships bound for Israel in the Red Sea in retaliation for Israel’s ongoing assault on Palestinians in Gaza.

