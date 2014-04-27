Israeli expert says Iron Dome defence is a hoax

An Israeli scientist and award-winning security expert has called the Iron Dome missile defence system "the biggest hoax the world has seen", Addustour news website has reported.

According to Dr Motty Scheffer, "Today, there is no missile which can intercept other missiles or rocket-propelled grenades, and the Iron Dome is a light audio system which blocks Israeli public opinion and, of course, itself. In fact, all the explosions that we have seen in the atmosphere are self-destruction. The Iron Dome did not launch any rocket that could intercept at least one missile fired from Gaza."

Sheffer added that the concept of open areas is a myth created to amplify the Iron Dome's ability as a missile interceptor. He made an indirect accusation against the dome's operating staff of misleading the public: "The missiles which were intercepted by the Iron Dome and did not reach the ground are hypothetical missiles produced and destroyed in the Dome's computer control room; as of this moment, nobody has seen an intercepted missile fall to the ground."

The scientist made his comments after the challenge raised by Hamas's military wing, the Izzaddin Al-Qassam Brigades on Saturday, which fired J80 missiles at Tel Aviv and defied the Iron Dome and its experts to intercept them. The J80s have been fitted with a jamming system to get through Israel's missile defences.

He claimed that the parts that we are shown on the ground belong to the Iron Dome itself. "The Iron Dome is a plot created by interest groups who are afraid of peace, including the security industry and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu."