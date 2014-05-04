TV presenter Ahmad Musa incites civil war and murder

It requires killing. I say killing, every terrorist who carries arms, or any terrorist, whether he has carried arms or not, should be killed. He should be killed. You should not wait for him to open fire on you. Kill the terrorist wherever he happens to be, inside or outside Egypt. This is the confrontation with terrorism which I wish to hear from the presidential candidates, the field marshal and Hamdeen Sabahi. I shall not hear this word from Hamdeen Sabahi. But I know from what the field marshal has been saying what he will do about this particular issue because he took it upon himself to confront terrorism. He has given the command to confront terrorism.

Categories Africa Egypt News