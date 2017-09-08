Saudi prince visits Israel in secret

A Saudi prince visited Israel in secret over the past few days, Voice of Israel radio reported yesterday.

The radio station quoted its correspondent saying: “A prince from the Royal Court visited the country in secret over the past few days and discussed the idea of pushing regional peace forward with a number of senior Israeli officials,” according to Russia’s Sputnik news agency.

“The prime minister and Foreign Ministry offices refused to comment on this matter,” it continued.

The radio station had reported on Wednesday night that the Israeli prime minister had met with a senior Gulf official, without identifying the official.

Simon Aran, an Israeli Broadcasting Corporation correspondent, reported the same.

This comes one day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described relations with the Arab countries as being “unprecedented”.

“What is actually happening with the Arab states has never happened in our history, even when we signed agreements. Cooperation between Israel and Arab states exists in various ways and different levels, though it still is not visible above the surface. There is much more than during any other period in the history of Israel. This is a tremendous change. The entire world is changing.”