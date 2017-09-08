Espanol / English

Saudi prince visits Israel in secret

September 8, 2017 at 3:41 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia
Image of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on 11 February 2017 [Facebok]
A Saudi prince visited Israel in secret over the past few days, Voice of Israel radio reported yesterday.

The radio station quoted its correspondent saying: “A prince from the Royal Court visited the country in secret over the past few days and discussed the idea of pushing regional peace forward with a number of senior Israeli officials,” according to Russia’s Sputnik news agency.

“The prime minister and Foreign Ministry offices refused to comment on this matter,” it continued.

The radio station had reported on Wednesday night that the Israeli prime minister had met with a senior Gulf official, without identifying the official.

Simon Aran, an Israeli Broadcasting Corporation correspondent, reported the same.

This comes one day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described relations with the Arab countries as being “unprecedented”.

“What is actually happening with the Arab states has never happened in our history, even when we signed agreements. Cooperation between Israel and Arab states exists in various ways and different levels, though it still is not visible above the surface. There is much more than during any other period in the history of Israel. This is a tremendous change. The entire world is changing.”

  • dan mcferr

    Hope this leads to greater peace.
    Enough violence.

    • Helen4Yemen

      The Europeans need to bring back their Jews and live in peace.
      The Ashkenazi simply needs to go home.

    • Dominic Blais

      there will only be peace when israhell and saudi arabia are no more

  • Israel is a secular democracy, while Saudi Arabia is a totalitarian theocracy…their values are fundamentally incompatible, although their regional interests may align for now.

  • Kim

    The Saudi Royal Family are Crypto-Jews and always have been. It even states it on their official website of Saudi Arabia. So, what’s the surprise?????