Espanol / English

Middle East Near You

Saudi plan to ‘accept Israel as a brotherly state’

September 18, 2017 at 12:26 pm | Published in: Africa, Asia & Americas, Egypt, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, UAE, US
Image of Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Crown Prince and Defence Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman [Jim Mattis/Flickr]
Image of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman [Jim Mattis/Flickr]
 September 18, 2017 at 12:26 pm

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is working to “westernise” the Kingdom and change people’s mindsets when it comes to Israel, Twitter user Mujtahidd has reported.

The account, which is believed to be reporting from inside the ruling family in Saudi Arabia, wrote: “Arrangement among the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain is wider than our expectations. Israel and American bodies linked to Trump are involved.”

“The plan is complete. It is based on unifying the bases of security, media, culture and education, including religion, in Egypt and all the Gulf States except Oman.”

The plan, according to Mujtahid, was drawn in Egypt which is the “supplier of cadres who will deal with the issues of media, security, Islamic movements, education syllabuses and religious institutions.”

According to Mujtahidd, it aims to “distance any political, cultural, educational, financial, religious effect on the people of Egypt and the Gulf States in order to reach a state of full and eternal normalisation with Israel.”

It also said that the arrangement for this plan started in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Israel before US President Donald Trump was inaugurated, noting that former American President Barack Obama did not join the plan because he feared these states and the recklessness of Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman.

Trump, Mujtahidd tweeted, supported the plan and this encouraged Bin Salman and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed Bin Zayed to kick start its implementation earlier than planned. The plan includes hiring hundreds of Egyptian officials and officers in the Gulf States to supervise security, armies, media, religion and education.

Mujtahidd added that the plan includes arresting hundreds of religious scholars, stressing that Bin Salman was enthusiastic about the implementation of the plan due to Israel’s pledge to get Trump’s help to support his bid to become King of Saudi Arabia.

The Twitter user added the plan was implemented and included the “use of social media to turn the public opinion against Islam in general and specifically political Islam and accepting Israel as a brotherly state.”

Read: New Saudi crown prince is Israel’s ‘dream come true’ says US diplomat

Categories
AfricaAsia & AmericasEgyptMiddle EastNewsSaudi ArabiaUAEUS
Register for the conference: Palestine, Britain and the Balfour Declaration 100 years on
  • Mahomed Hameed

    This plan in the middle east will back fire.
    The supression will increase, probably leading to mass revolt. God knows best!
    However, it’s amusing that these two Apartheid states only realised that they are brotherly only now !

    • OOTrist

      Let us hold to this hope, for if it was to succeed then God help us all.

    • JameKT

      Saudi Kings come from Jewish Linage and Jewish background, many Arabs will one day return to back to their ancestors faith of Judaism. Many nations will become Jewish States again like Yemen was once. It has already been written and Islam has been greatly weakened by fanatics for this reason, the last part will be to give the people a new hope; A New Jewish God.

      • Arsh

        What if you don’t want to become Jewish? That Kosher kitchen rule is too much.

      • Ram2017

        Called Dirham.

  • Johan le Roux

    Westernize the new word for oppression?

    • OOTrist

      Surely you mean more overt oppression… (smiley here)

  • Wulfrano Ruiz Sainz

    Then have and worship the same common Antichrist.

  • Milford

    Good plan. After all, freedom and liberty is the genuine future and Arabs must work with Israel.

  • David Ashton

    The Saudis at least must stop funding Islamic colonies in the West.

  • Mohamed Jama Gelle

    That is totally either baseless or a new reliable information has been found which is educating that wahabism was part of illuminatti in Islam. So now the target is not on Islam but to save the world from Satanism rule

  • Marwaan Mohamed

    If the Saudi do that then they will expose to the entire Muslim world that they sold out the Muslims of the globe.Muslims need to deprive them of the hajj and umra revenue

  • Right Guidance

    Are these rulers, who serve the interests of enemies of Islam at the expense of whole Muslim Ummah worthy enough to rule the Muslim country?

  • artie whitefox

    The culture of Islam must not mix with the culture of Israel. Muhammad tried that in the beginning. Israel did that with the canaanites. That was a bad thing to do. Muslims came from the canaanites. Muslims are like the canaanites. Muslims adhering to their belief system – culture will want to bring Israel down. The Islamic movement is world domination. Islamic education is be a Muslim or die. Don’t join yourself to a harlot. Islam is the harlot. Islam is defiled religon. They serve Satan. Muslims are not repenting of their belief system with a broken and contrite heart. Trump is being mentally manipulated by evil people. Back away from this merger with Islam. Muslims are setting a trap.

  • artie whitefox

    The culture of Islam must not mix with the culture of Israel. Muhammad tried that in the beginning. Israel did that with the canaanites. That was a bad thing to do. Muslims came from the canaanites. Muslims are like the canaanites. Muslims adhering to their belief system – culture will want to bring Israel down. The Islamic movement is world domination. Islamic education is be a Muslim or die. Don’t join yourself to a harlot. Islam is the harlot. Islam is defiled religon. They serve Satan. Muslims are not repenting of their belief system with a broken and contrite heart. Trump is being mentally manipulated by evil people. Back away from this merger with Islam. Those Muslims have no good intentions adhering to Islam.

    • Tina George

      Israel did not try to “mix with the culture of the Canaanites” as you say. The Hebrews condemned their polygamy. The Hebrews forced conversion. The Hebrews did not accept the practices of the Canaanites. The Hebrews did not accept the pantheon of the Canaanites. The Hebrews ended up adopting the Canaanite gods and goddesses and changing their names and function to how it suited them best socially and politically.

  • ricck lineheart

    Brotherly Khazars ? The ones that centuries later became the Bolsheviks that were the bulk of the Russian Revolution ? Good luck …!

  • mksharma62

    In one sense welcome but in another sense disturbing. Anyway already undisclosed US-Israel-Saudi Arabian evil axis is there and it is evident in the alliance’s evil raids on Yemen and Syria etc. But anything that modernizes Saudi Arabia on the social and legal side is good. Let Saudi Arabia first refrain from beheadings and other hated practices of Sharia law in its internal governance.