Israel demolishes 2,000 Palestinian homes in West Bank, Jerusalem over last 12 years

Israeli authorities have demolished at least 1,964 Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem over the last 12 years, according to new data by human rights NGO B’Tselem.

From 2006 until the end of February this year, Israel demolished at least 1,328 Palestinian homes in the West Bank, making 5,979 Palestinians homeless – including at least 3,025 children.

In East Jerusalem over the same time period, meanwhile, which Israel has illegally annexed, 636 Palestinian homes were demolished, leaving 2,353 homeless (including 1,276 children).

In both “Area C” of the West Bank (which is under a military regime) and in East Jerusalem, Palestinians find it impossible to obtain the required permit for building from Israeli authorities.

B’Tselem also noted that in a number of Palestinian communities, who face “the threat of expulsion”, Israel is “repeatedly” demolishing residents’ homes.

From 2006 to the end of February this year, “the homes of at least 983 people living in these communities – including 471 minors – were demolished more than once by Israel”.

The B’Tselem data does not include the thousands of Palestinian homes destroyed in the Gaza Strip during a number of Israeli military offensives since 2006.