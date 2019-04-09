Tunisia, South Korea use drones for agricultural use

Tunisia, South Korea and African Development Bank yesterday signed a deal to establish a training centre for drones used for data collection to the enhance management of agricultural projects, DPA reported.

Tunisia’s Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fishery, Samir Taieb, said the project will help collect data for agricultural projects, following up with production and biological diversity and the best use of natural resources, as well as trace the effects of climate change.

In the first stage of the project, four Tunisians were trained to teach how to use the new equipment, while 38 other were taught how to operate the machines.

Taieb said the project would focus on agricultural operations in Sidi Bouzid in central Tunisia, noting that South Korea had offered four drones and will provide three more at a later date.

During his last visit to Tunisia, the Korean prime minister donated $10 million to establish another training centre in the city of Banzart.

