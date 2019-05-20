Egypt’s churches differentiate between national, political roles, says Coptic pope

Egypt’s churches distinguish between their national and political roles, the country’s Coptic pope, Tawadros II, said yesterday.”Politicians have their own speciality, which I didn’t study,” Tawadros told ME Sat.

“All Copts are Egyptians, including myself. Our [Christian] role is to participate in our homeland’s prosperity, practice our rights as Egyptians,” the pope pointed out, adding that politics were being participated through “legal political parties.”

“Egypt’s church is not a political party,” he stressed.

On Friday, Tawadros II arrived in Germany’s city of Bitburg as part of a three-day pastoral trip to Europe. Prior to Germany, the pope visited Switzerland’s Zurich city, where he inaugurated a church. Tawadross was also reported to have inaugurated the Saint Athanasius the Apostle Church in Bitburg.

