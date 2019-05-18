9 officers accused of killing family among those pardoned by Egypt’s Sisi

Nine officers accused of killing a whole family in 2013 were among the 560 prisoners pardoned by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Thursday.

The nine officers were accused of killing 48-year-old Ibrahim Al-Qadi, his 22-year-old son Hisham, his wife Sonia and his friend Ashraf Al-Shindi on 3 March 2013, Egyptian news site Rassd reported.

In 2015, the Public Prosecutor turned the officers over to the criminal court, which upheld their sentence of seven years in prison. Yesterday, however, they were included in the presidential pardon and granted release.

The move also saw 482 people who were imprisoned on charges related to supporting the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood granted pardon.

