Turkey opens orphanage in Syria’s Idlib

May 21, 2019 at 8:30 am
Syrian children are seen at a makeshift camp in Idlib, Syria on 14 May 2019 [Burak Karacaoğlu/Anadolu Agency]
Turkish aid agencies opened an orphanage for children in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, as reported on Anadolu Agency. 

The facility,  built in cooperation with Bursa-based Fetihder Association, Istanbul-based Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), the Ozgur-Der Association and Musab Bin Umeyr Association, will serve 350 orphans.

Abdulhamit Han orphanage has 72 flats, ovens, a soup kitchen, a clothing store, a mosque, a school, and a facility to learn Quran.

“We are making efforts to look after orphans in Syria. Our help and projects will continue uninterrupted,” Yilmaz Bulat, head of the Fetihder Association told Anadolu Agency. 

