The Week In Pictures

Silhouettes of a people rowing on boats on Seyhan River during sunset in Turkey’s southern Adana province on 19 May, 2019 [Burak Milli/Anadolu Agency]
A Palestinian group calling themselves ‘We are not numbers’ perform above a building housing Anadolu Agency’s Gaza City office which was destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in the blockaded Gaza Strip, Gaza on 18 May, 2019 [Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency]
Palestinian volunteers trying to continue Ramadan drum tradition in despite of Israeli polices’ pressure, talk to Israeli forces during Muslims’ holy fasting month of Ramadan in East Jerusalem’s Old City on 15 May, 2019 [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Anadolu Agency]
Tunisian Muslims perform invocation to mark Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Tunis, Tunisia on 17 May, 2019 [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
A man takes prepared meal for iftar (fast-breaking) dinner at Sulaymaniyah Great Mosque in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq on 12 May, 2019 [Feriq Fereç/Anadolu Agency]
Meryem Ebu Mousa, 58, who has 6 children, poses for a photo with a walking stick and waves a Palestinian flag during a protest within the “Great March of Return” demonstration in Gaza City, Gaza on 11 May, 2019 [Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency]
23-year-old Syrian Ayse Halo Ajouri (back), living in Syria’s Aleppo with her two children Muhammed and Husein (front), is seen during an exclusive interview in Ankara, Turkey on 8 May, 2019 [Özge Elif Kızıl/Anadolu Agency]
Muslim worshipers perform the first Friday Prayer in the Muslims’ holy fasting month of Ramadan at Sumea Mosque in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on 10 May, 2019 [Minasse Wondimu Hailu/Anadolu Agency]
Sand sculptures are displayed during the 14th International Antalya Sand Sculpture Festival in Antalya, Turkey on 22 May, 2019 [Orhan Çiçek/Anadolu Agency]
Students portrayed the famous artists’ paintworks with live models by their own. Visual Arts course at Bitlis Tatvan Van Lake Middle School in Tatvan district of Bitlis, Turkey on 19 May, 2019 [Özkan Bilgin/Anadolu Agency]
