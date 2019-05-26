Portuguese / Spanish / English

Larijani re-elected Iran parliament speaker

May 26, 2019
Chairman of the Parliament of Iran, Ali Larijani in Tehran, Iran on 13 November 2016 [Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
The Iranian Majlis (parliament) on Sunday re-elected Speaker Ali Larijani to remain in his post for a new term, according to the official IRNA news agency, Anadolu Agency reports.

Larijani got 155 votes while his rival Muhammed Riza Arif won the votes of 105 deputies.

MP Massoud Pezeshkian was also elected as the first vice-speaker of parliament and lawmaker Abdolreza Mesri as the second vice-speaker.

Larijani, a prominent Iranian conservative politician, has been serving as speaker of the Iranian parliament since 2008.

