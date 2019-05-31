EU pays $17m to cover PA salaries, pensions for May

The European Union will transfer €15 million ($16.7 million) to the Palestinian Authority to pay the salaries and pensions of some 56,000 current and former public sector employees in the West Bank.

“We are aware of the financial crisis the Palestinians are going through and the humanitarian, social and security consequences that may ensue,” EU Deputy Representative, Tomas Niklasson, said in a statement yesterday.

“The EU has been in contact with both sides [Israel and the Palestinians] and we have expressed our clear expectations that the full implementation of the economic and financial agreements between the Israeli and Palestinian sides, including Israel’s obligations under the Paris Protocol, should continue,” he added.

He explained that this contribution is a clear message of the European Union’s strong commitment to the Palestinian people at this critical time.

