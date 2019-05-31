PA’s Abbas receives Bahrain envoy in Jordan

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas yesterday received senior Bahraini official Amman Sheikh Abdullah Bin Ahmed Al Khalifa in Jordan.

Al Khalifa conveyed the Bahraini king’s greetings and pride in the historic relations between the Palestinian and Bahraini peoples, stressing on the depth of the relationship and cooperation between the two peoples and adherence to finding a political solution to the Palestinian issue on the basis of international legitimacy and the Arab peace initiative and the establishment of an independant state on 1967 borders.

For his part, President Abbas expressed his thanks to the king and confidence in his wisdom and support for the Palestinian cause and people.

Adding that the Palestinian leadership will not participate in the US-led “Peace to Prosperity” conference scheduled to take place in Bahrain next month.

Al Khalifa said Bahrain was not organising the conference, simply hosting it.

The conference is set to take place in Manama, the Bahraini capital, on 25-26 June, as the White House begins to roll out its vision for peace in the region. It aims to “encourage investing capital in the West Bank, Gaza, and the region,” according to a senior Trump administration official. Thus far, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have agreed to send delegations.

