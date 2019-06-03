Portuguese / Spanish / English

70 kg weight Holy Quran in Istanbul attracts attention

A Holy Quran, which has 70 kilograms weight and 71-98 centimetres size is on display at Istanbul's Camlica Mosque courtyard
June 3, 2019 at 9:52 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Turkey, Videos & Photo Stories
A Holy Quran, which has 70 kilograms weight and 71-98 centimetres size is on display at Istanbul’s Camlica Mosque courtyard, during the 38th Book and Culture Fair, organized by Turkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV), in Istanbul, Turkey on 1 June, 2019 [İsa Terli/Anadolu Agency]
