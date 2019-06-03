70 kg weight Holy Quran in Istanbul attracts attention

A Holy Quran, which has 70 kilograms weight and 71-98 centimetres size is on display at Istanbul’s Camlica Mosque courtyard, during the 38th Book and Culture Fair, organized by Turkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV), in Istanbul, Turkey on 1 June, 2019 [İsa Terli/Anadolu Agency]
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.