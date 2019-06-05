Turkey marks World Environment Day

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan marked on Wednesday World Environment Day, reports Anadolu Agency.

“I hope that the World Environment Day will contribute to the increase of public awareness on environmental issues,” Erdogan said in a tweet.

Erdogan also urged all Turkish citizens to care for the environment in order to be able to hand down a greener world to future generations.

The greatest heritage to be handed down to the next generations is a cleaner and greener world, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also said Wednesday in a tweet.

“Respect and awareness for nature and all living creatures in the universe is the responsibility of individuals and states,” Altun added.

Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum also stressed the need to become more environmentally aware.

“For the future of the world and human beings, and for a livable world, we have to keep our sensitivity about the environment alive,” Kurum added.

