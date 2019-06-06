French Jets delivered to Qatar

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (C), Minister of State for Defense of Qatar Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah (4th R) and Qatari Military Chief-of-Staff Ghanim bin Shahin al-Ghanim (2nd R) attend a ceremony for the delivery to Qatar of the first of Rafale jet fighters from French manufacturer Dassault Aviation, at Duhan Air Base in Doha, Qatar on June 5, 2019. ( DEFENCE MINISTRY OF QATAR / HANDOUT - Anadolu Agency )
June 6, 2019 at 2:29 am
Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (C), Minister of State for Defense of Qatar Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah (4th R) and Qatari Military Chief-of-Staff Ghanim bin Shahin al-Ghanim (2nd R) attend a ceremony for the delivery to Qatar of the first of Rafale jet fighters from French manufacturer Dassault Aviation, at Duhan Air Base in Doha, Qatar on June 5, 2019. ( DEFENCE MINISTRY OF QATAR / HANDOUT – Anadolu Agency )
Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (C), Minister of State for Defense of Qatar Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah (4th R) and Qatari Military Chief-of-Staff Ghanim bin Shahin al-Ghanim (2nd R) attend a ceremony for the delivery to Qatar of the first of Rafale jet fighters from French manufacturer Dassault Aviation, at Duhan Air Base in Doha, Qatar on June 5, 2019. ( DEFENCE MINISTRY OF QATAR / HANDOUT – Anadolu Agency )
Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (L) attends a ceremony for the delivery to Qatar of the first of Rafale jet fighters from French manufacturer Dassault Aviation, at Duhan Air Base in Doha, Qatar on June 5, 2019. ( DEFENCE MINISTRY OF QATAR / HANDOUT – Anadolu Agency )
Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (L) and Minister of State for Defense of Qatar Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah (2nd L) attend a ceremony for the delivery to Qatar of the first of Rafale jet fighters from French manufacturer Dassault Aviation, at Duhan Air Base in Doha, Qatar on June 5, 2019. ( DEFENCE MINISTRY OF QATAR / HANDOUT – Anadolu Agency )
Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (L) attends a ceremony for the delivery to Qatar of the first of Rafale jet fighters from French manufacturer Dassault Aviation, at Duhan Air Base in Doha, Qatar on June 5, 2019. ( DEFENCE MINISTRY OF QATAR / HANDOUT – Anadolu Agency )
Air show of the Rafale aircraft is carried out by the Qatar Amiri Air Force pilots upon arrival at Dukhan Air Base during a ceremony for the delivery to Qatar of the first of Rafale squadron from France, in Doha, Qatar on June 5, 2019. ( DEFENCE MINISTRY OF QATAR / HANDOUT – Anadolu Agency )
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.