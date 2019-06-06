French Jets delivered to Qatar

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (L) attends a ceremony for the delivery to Qatar of the first of Rafale jet fighters from French manufacturer Dassault Aviation, at Duhan Air Base in Doha, Qatar on June 5, 2019. ( DEFENCE MINISTRY OF QATAR / HANDOUT – Anadolu Agency )

Air show of the Rafale aircraft is carried out by the Qatar Amiri Air Force pilots upon arrival at Dukhan Air Base during a ceremony for the delivery to Qatar of the first of Rafale squadron from France, in Doha, Qatar on June 5, 2019. ( DEFENCE MINISTRY OF QATAR / HANDOUT – Anadolu Agency )