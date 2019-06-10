PA security confiscate documents from anti-corruption officer in Hebron

Some 20 members of the Protective Security Apparatus, one of the Palestinian Authority (PA) security services in the West Bank, yesterday raided the home of an anti-corruption activist and confiscated letters and documents, Arab48 reported.

Fayiz Al-Sweti from Hebron, said that the security personnel asked him to attend the office of the PA Public Prosecutor in Ramallah for a meeting.

On Facebook, he wrote: “A whole ago, the Protective Apparatus knocked on the door of my house and about 20 officers inspected it and confiscated almost a full case of letters and documents, computer and mobile.”

He added: “They asked me to travel to Ramallah to meet the Public Prosecutor at 10am. I asked if they had a letter from the Public Prosecutor, they said: No.”

“I told them that this is illegal and I will not go to Ramallah as I had been threatened by Assaf Shahin, a gangster affiliate to Hussein Al-Sheikh, to be killed.”

He continued: “They called the Chief of the Protective Apparatus in Hebron who asked me to travel to Ramallah for the meeting with the Public Prosecutor. I asked him whether he is able to protect me, afford enough protection for me, arrest [Assaf Shahin]?”

Al-Sweti added: “I told him whether he knows about the 400 armed men affiliate to Hussein Al-Sheikh waiting for Abu-Mazen’s death to announce himself president? He said: Come and we will protect you.”

The activist concluded: “Dear friends, I do not know what is happening tomorrow. Everything is possible.” He then posted the text of the threat he received from Al-Sheikh’s “gang”.