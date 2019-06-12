Radioactive material leaked from Israel’s nuclear reactor several times

June 12, 2019 at 11:37 am
A Israeli court heard yesterday that radioactive material has leaked from the Dimona nuclear reactor several times since it was built, Arab48 reported.
This was revealed during a case against the reactor filed by a former worker who is battling cancer.
According to the Israeli general radio, the reactor recognised the leaks after workers complained; no further details were given.
The complainant, Faridi Taweel, said he was affected by the radioactive materials which leaked from the reactor.
“If they acted wisely, I would have known this and would have carried out the needed tests,” Taweel, 56, said.
