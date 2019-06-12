US envoy to visit Lebanon and Israel for the fourth time in a month

David Satterfield, the US’ the Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, will meet senior officials in Israel following a visit to Lebanon on Monday. This is the US envoy’s fourth visit in a month with the goal of demarcating the maritime border between the two countries.

Hebrew language Channel13 reported that Israeli officials had said that Satterfield will visit Israel later this week to meet senior officials at the Prime Minister’s Office and the Foreign Ministry.

“The main purpose behind Satterfield’s visit is to set a date for the first round of US-mediated talks between Israel and Lebanon at a UN facility in Rosh HaNikra,” the officials said.

The TV Channel did not reveal the Israeli position that Satterfield would convey to Lebanon.

However, it was reported last Tuesday that Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz told the US administration that Israel accepted direct talks with Lebanon in the framework of US mediation to resolve the dispute over the maritime border between the two countries.