Turkey claims silver medal in world archery tournament

June 15, 2019 at 4:50 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Netherlands, News, Turkey
Suleyman Araz member of the Turkish Compound Men’s Team compete at 2019 Hyundai World Archery Championships in Netherlands on 15 June 2019 [Abdullah Aşıran/Anadolu Agency]
Turkey’s compound men team bagged silver medal in the 2019 World Archery Championships on today, reported by Anadolu Agency.

Turkish men were beaten by South Korea in the final of the top-tier archery tournament held in the Dutch city of ‘s-Hertogenbosch by 235-233 to become runner-up in this category.

Separately Turkey’s compound women team were defeated by India 229-226 to come fourth in this tournament.

Turkish women team missed the chance to get the bronze medal.

