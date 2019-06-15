Turkey claims silver medal in world archery tournament

Turkey’s compound men team bagged silver medal in the 2019 World Archery Championships on today, reported by Anadolu Agency.

Turkish men were beaten by South Korea in the final of the top-tier archery tournament held in the Dutch city of ‘s-Hertogenbosch by 235-233 to become runner-up in this category.

Separately Turkey’s compound women team were defeated by India 229-226 to come fourth in this tournament.

Turkish women team missed the chance to get the bronze medal.

READ: Turkey uses sports to help Syrian refugee crisis