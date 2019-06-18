Portuguese / Spanish / English

State TV: Former Egyptian president Morsi died from a heart attack

June 18, 2019 at 12:37 am | Published in: Africa, Egypt, HRW, International Organisations, News
Egypt's ousted president Mohamed Morsi, wearing an orange uniform while in prison [Anadolu Agency/Facebook]
Former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi died from a sudden heart attack during a court session, state television and Reuters reported early on Tuesday, citing a medical source.

The source said Morsi, who was suffering from a benign tumour, had continuous medical attention.

Morsi’s son, Abdullah Mohamed Morsi, told Reuters that the family had not been contacted about the details of the burial and were only communicating through their lawyers. Abdullah said earlier that authorities were refusing to allow Morsi to be laid to rest in the family burial grounds in his native Nile Delta province of Sharqiya.

“We know nothing about him and no one is in touch with us, and we don’t know if we are going to wash him or say a prayer to him or not,” he said.

Amnesty International, an international pressure group that campaigns against the imprisonment of political prisoners, has called for an “impartial, thorough and transparent” investigation into Mursi’s death.

 

Human Rights Watch, released a video detailing the harsh conditions that face those who have been detained under similar conditions as Morsi:

Security sources said the Interior Ministry had declared a state of alert on Monday, notably in Sharqiya.

