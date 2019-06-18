State TV: Former Egyptian president Morsi died from a heart attack

Former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi died from a sudden heart attack during a court session, state television and Reuters reported early on Tuesday, citing a medical source.

The source said Morsi, who was suffering from a benign tumour, had continuous medical attention.

Morsi’s son, Abdullah Mohamed Morsi, told Reuters that the family had not been contacted about the details of the burial and were only communicating through their lawyers. Abdullah said earlier that authorities were refusing to allow Morsi to be laid to rest in the family burial grounds in his native Nile Delta province of Sharqiya.

“We know nothing about him and no one is in touch with us, and we don’t know if we are going to wash him or say a prayer to him or not,” he said.

Read: BREAKING: Former Egypt President Morsi dies in court

Amnesty International, an international pressure group that campaigns against the imprisonment of political prisoners, has called for an “impartial, thorough and transparent” investigation into Mursi’s death.

Egypt must carry out a thorough and impartial investigation into the death of former President Mohamed Morsi who collapsed in a courtroom today. He was held in solitary confinement for six years and was only allowed three family visits during that time. https://t.co/nadwJOIjxO — Amnesty International (@amnesty) June 17, 2019

Human Rights Watch, released a video detailing the harsh conditions that face those who have been detained under similar conditions as Morsi:

Why do people – like former President #Morsy – die in Egypt's prisons? Here’s a glimpse at the nightmare that is Scorpion Prison, where inmates are isolated, beaten, and denied food and medicine. https://t.co/vWntk4Evg7 #محمد_مرسي pic.twitter.com/c29lwkTGra — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) June 17, 2019

Security sources said the Interior Ministry had declared a state of alert on Monday, notably in Sharqiya.