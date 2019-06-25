Trump threatens Iran with ‘obliteration’ after Rouhani comments

US President Donald Trump has threatened ‘obliteration’ in response to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s ‘ignorant and insulting’ statement today.

In a Twitter rant, Trump said: “Iran’s very ignorant and insulting statement, put out today, only shows that they do not understand reality. Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force. In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration. No more John Kerry and Obama!”

He also accused Iran of killing Americans with IEDs and spending money on terrorism, and went on to point out the size of the US military.

The president continued: “Iran leadership doesn’t understand the words ‘nice’ or ‘compassion,’ they never have. Sadly, the thing they do understand is Strength and Power, and the USA is by far the most powerful Military Force in the world, with 1.5 trillion dollars invested over the last two years alone.”

In a live televised address earlier today, President Rouhani said that the White House was “afflicted by a mental retardation” and called the latest round of sanctions levelled against Iranian officials “outrageous and idiotic”.

This comes after President Trump was met with ridicule after accidentally putting sanctions on Ayatollah Khomeini, who has been dead for 30 years, rather than current Iranian leader Ali Khameini.

This is not the first time President Trump has traded blows with Iranian officials on Twitter by threatening war and annihilation.

In May, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and President Trump clashed after the latter tweeted: “If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!”

Zarif responded: “Goaded by #B_Team, @realdonaldTrump hopes to achieve what Alexander, Genghis & other aggressors failed to do. Iranians have stood tall for millennia while aggressors all gone. #EconomicTerrorism & genocidal taunts won’t “end Iran”. #NeverThreatenAnIranian. Try respect—it works!”

