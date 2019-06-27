EU ‘deeply concerned’ on Syrian regime attacks in Idlib

The European Union is “deeply concerned” about the situation in northwestern Syria, a statement said on Thursday.

Anadolu Agency reports that in a declaration on behalf of the EU, foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said after more than eight years of conflict, the Syrian population continues to suffer indiscriminate shelling, airstrikes, bombing and attacks.

“The EU is deeply concerned by the situation in the north-west of Syria, namely in the provinces of Idlib and northern Hama.

“Military strikes by Syrian regime forces — supported by Russia — have destroyed IDP [internally displaced people] camps, schools and health facilities, which should be the very safest spaces,” the declaration said.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests.

According to the statement, more than 230 civilians have lost their lives, more than 330,000 have fled in just six weeks, and three million more remain at risk.

The declaration called all sides to fully respect International Humanitarian Law (IHL).

“We strongly condemn the indiscriminate attacks on civilians, hospitals and schools, including the use of barrel bombs. The EU reaffirms its firm determination to hold accountable those who violate IHL,” it said.

Turkey and Russia agreed last September to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression would be expressly prohibited.

The regime, however, has consistently broken the terms of the ceasefire, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.