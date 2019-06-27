Iraq court sentences Daesh member to death for kidnapping, killing Yazidis

The Niniveh Criminal Court in northern Iraq has sentenced one person to death for belonging to Daesh and taking part in the kidnapping and murder of Iraqi citizens from the Yazidi religious minority.

According to a statement issued by the Supreme Judicial Council yesterday, the court sentenced one of the defendants to death by hanging after he confessed to kidnapping Yazidi women and killing Yazidis.

“The terrorist was wearing an Afghan costume and carrying weapons, and he worked for the so-called Islamic police that was affiliated with the terrorist organisation,” the Supreme Judicial Council said in the statement, adding that the defendant took part in battles against Iraqi forces in and around Sinjar.

The defendant made a “clear and straightforward confession,” according to the statement.

