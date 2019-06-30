Libya fighters seize US and Chinese missiles from Haftar’s forces

Forces allied to Libya’s internationally recognised government based in Tripoli captured US and Chinese rockets as well as drones when they seized a town from eastern forces last week, officials said yesterday, as reported by Reuters.

On Wednesday, Tripoli’s forces took Gharyan, south of the capital, which eastern forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar had used as their main supply base to attack Tripoli, home to the recognised administration.

Officials showed journalists weapons they said had been seized, among them were US-made Javelin anti-tank missiles.

They also presented advanced Chinese-made laser-guided artillery shells, and said combat drones had been also been captured, in addition to some 150 prisoners.

Inscriptions on the Javelin missiles said they had originally belonged to the armed forces of the United Arab Emirates, one of Haftar’s main backers.

UN reports have previously said that the UAE and Egypt have been arming Haftar’s Libya National Army (LNA) since 2014, but details have been unclear.

