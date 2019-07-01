Bahrain cancels decision to strip 92 people of citizenship

A Bahraini appeals court yesterday overturned a decision to revoke the citizenship of 92 defendants in the case known as the Bahraini Hezbollah trial.

In April a court convicted 139 people of terrorism offences during a mass trial, revoking the citizenship of all but one.

Sixty-nine were sentenced to life imprisonment, 39 to ten years’ imprisonment, 23 to seven years, one to five years, and seven to three years. In addition, 30 were acquitted.

On 7 May, 92 defendants filed a petition with the Supreme Court of Appeal to review their verdict. The first session of the appeal was held on 12 May with a decision being issued yesterday.

Since mid-February 2011, Bahrain has witnessed periodic anti-regime demonstrations. Hundreds of Bahrainis have been stripped of their citizenship; others jailed after courts in the country convicted them on terror-related charges.