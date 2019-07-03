Iraq PM orders Shia Popular Mobilisation Forces to merger with army

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi issued a decree on Monday ordering the powerful Shia Popular Mobilisation Forces to fully integrate into the armed forces or join political groups.

A statement issued by the prime minister’s office said: “no faction is allowed to work secretly or openly outside these instructions”.

The decision, the prime minister continued, was made in the service of the public’s interest and based on the powers granted to him by the constitution, adding that the forces shall act under the command of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces in accordance with the law. In Iraq, the prime minister is the Commander-in-Chief.

READ: Iraq redeploys military forces in Kirkuk

The decree also stipulates that the group’s headquarters, economic offices should be closed and all checkpoints installed by their militiamen be removed.

Shia militia Saraya Al-Haq announced yesterday that it has agreed to integrate into the state’s security forces in accordance with the decree.