Tunisia: Ghannouchi’s political advisor resigns 

A leader in Tunisia’s Ennahda movement, Lotfi Zitoun, has officially announced his resignation as a political advisor to the movement’s head, Sheikh Rached Ghannouchi.

“Today (Monday, July 8, 2019), I informed Mr. Rached Al-Ghannouchi of the official renunciation of the status of political advisor to the Chairman of Nahdha Movement of TunisiaLotfi Zitoun,” Zitoun said in a statement on Facebook.

Zitoun, who was described as the closest person to the Ghannouchi during his years in exile, did not clarify the reasons for his resignation.

On 5 July Zitoun wrote on Facebook: “There are functions without positions and positions without function, and there are functions without glory and glories without function,” a message which may clarify his action.

