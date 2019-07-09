Demonstration in Tunisia against the ‘Deal of the Century’

Hundreds of Tunisians and Palestinian ex-patriots demonstrated, Monday, in solidarity with the Palestinian people in the Mohamed Ali Square in Tunis. The demonstrations were in response to an invitation by the Tunisian General Labour Union to declare the rejection of the Deal of the Century and to stress on Tunisia’s support of the Palestinians and their cause.

In a speech, the Secretary-General of the Tunisian General Labour Union, Noureddine Taboubi, said that Palestine is the cause of Tunisia par excellence, stressing that the Tunisians will stand with the peoples of the Arab countries that believe in the justice of the Palestinian cause.

The Participants in the demonstration condemned the “Manama Workshop” that was held in Bahrain on 25 and 26 June with limited official Arab participation from only Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, UAE, Qatar and Morocco, and the absence of any Palestinian representation.

During the conference, the economic aspect of the “Deal of the Century” was announced, which included the implementation of investments of $ 50 billion in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and the Arab countries neighbouring the Palestinian territories, half of this amount would be investments to the Palestinians, and the rest includes investments of $ 9.1 billion in Egypt, $7.4 billion in Jordan, and 6.3 billion in Lebanon.