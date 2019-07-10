Report: 3,987 Palestinian refugees killed in Syria since 2011

At least 3,626 Palestinian refugees have been killed in Syria between March 2011 and June 2019, the Action Group for Palestinians in Syria revealed yesterday.

The number included the Palestinian refugees killed in attacks in the war-torn country, in prisons and during the migration journeys.

According to the Action Group, 1,977 were killed in refugee camps – an increase of 24 victims when compared to last year.

Nearly 75 per cent of the refugees killed were from Yarmouk refugee camp, amounting to 1,422, the group said, stating that scores starved to death as a result of the siege on the area.

Daraa witnessed the death of 263, Khan Al-Sheikh 202, Aleppo 168 and Al-Hussainiyeh 124, it revealed.

Some 188 refugees whose residence is unknown were also killed.

The group said that 1,212 were killed in air strikes, 1,077 were died after being shot, 604 were tortured to death in Syrian prisons, 311 died after being targeted by snipers and 205 died as a result of starvation and lack of medical care.