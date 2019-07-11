Algeria army supports Bensaleh initiative for dialogue

The Algerian army yesterday announced its support for a presidential initiative to launch a dialogue facilitated by independent figures in order to set the scene for the upcoming presidential election.

The army made their support known in a speech given by the Army Chief of Staff, Ahmed Kayed Saleh, during the 8th award ceremony for the best scientific, cultural and media work of 2019.

Last Wednesday, interim President Abdelkader Bensalah launched an initiative to overcome the political impasse in the country. The new move involves launching an urgent dialogue led by independent characters with neither a party affiliation, nor a personal electoral ambition. Such people will be selected based on their solid political, historical and professional background.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of National Defence, Bensaleh described the initiative as the “reasonable approach to overcome the present challenge”.

