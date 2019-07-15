Islamic Jihad slams Lebanon for targeting Palestinians in crackdown on foreign workers

Islamic Jihad yesterday criticised Lebanese Labour Minister Kameel Abu-Sulieman after his decision to tighten restrictions imposed on foreign workers, including Palestine refugees, Jordan’s Assabeel newspaper reported.

“The decision of the Lebanese minister represents a siege on the Palestinians in Lebanon,” the statement said: “Is this decision connected to Trump’s deal?” the movement asked.

“At a time when the US administration is working to end the Palestinian issue by tightening measures against them and stopping support for the UNRWA to push the refugees to accept the deal of the century.”

It added: “We stress that targeting the Palestinian labourers at this time serves only the projects of the US administration.”

Islamic Jihad refuted claims that the Palestinian refugees send Lebanese cash abroad, stressing that the supporters of the anti-refugee campaign are providing false information.

“We refuse to have people in Lebanon being used in internal political differences and disputes and we stress that our people in the refugee camps are neutral and distance themselves from the tensions and internal differences,” the statement said.

Sulieman had launched a campaign against illegal foreign workers across Lebanon, including closing shops which employ foreign workers illegally.

Palestinian refugees are deemed foreign workers who need permission to practice any profession.