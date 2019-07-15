Moroccan navy rescues 161 illegal migrants in Mediterranean

The Moroccan navy rescued 161 illegal migrants in the Mediterranean, Friday, the Moroccan official news agency, MAP reported a military source as saying.

According to the source, the migrants; mostly from sub-Saharan Africa were trying to cross to Spain when their rubber boats faced difficulties in the sea, adding that they were safely returned to the kingdom’s ports in the Mediterranean.

A military source said the Moroccan Navy units have rescued 271 illegal migration over the weekend, some of whom were in poor health, and were brought to safety in the Moroccan Mediterranean ports.