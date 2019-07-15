Ya’alon pledges to annex West Bank settlements

Former Israeli Defence Minister Moshe Ya’alon pledged yesterday that his party would annex the occupied West Bank, mainly illegal Jewish settlements, Shehab news agency reported.

Ya’alon, who is a senior leader of Blue-White party, told Israel Channel 13 that he did not intent to run for elections on the same list with the former prime minister Ehud Barak due to differences related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The defence minister went on to attack the incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of attempting to save himself from going to court at any price. Netanyahu is currently embroiled in three corruption cases and he may be questioned in a fourth case.

He stressed on the importance to “save the state” in the light of the current crisis of leadership in Israel, considering the Blue and White party the best alternative and Israel’s saviour.

