Algeria: 19 aircraft to transport football fans to attend Africa Cup of Nations final match in Egypt

The Algerian defence ministry announced, Monday, that it would deploy nine aircraft to transport football fans to Egypt for the final match of Africa Cup of Nations against Senegal, as authorities also prepare to send 10 civil aeroplanes.

In addition to the decision issued on Saturday to allocate six military transport aircrafts, for six hundred fans to attend the Africa Cup of Nations final matches, “the Ministry of Defence will allocate three additional military transport aircrafts, making it a total of nine aircrafts,” According to a statement by the Ministry seen by Anadolu Agency.

“There would be a total of 870 fans that will support and encourage the national team’s players and motivate them to win this important continental title,” the statement added.

In the same context, an official source from Air Algérie said that a meeting is scheduled to be held later in the day between the airline company’s administration, the Ministry of Sports and the Algerian National Tourism Office to draw up a comprehensive plan for the transfer of fans to Cairo next Friday to support the national team.

“10 aircraft belonging to the airline’s company will be initially allocated to transport the fans to attend the finals of Africa Cup of Nations,” the statement explained.

On Sunday, the Algerian team was qualified for the final match of Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt after beating Nigeria with the score 2 -1 in the semi-finals of the continental championship.

Algeria will thus play against Senegal in the final match of the championship on Friday.